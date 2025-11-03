公司目录
Palo Alto Networks
  • 薪资
  • 产品经理

  • 所有产品经理薪资

Palo Alto Networks 产品经理 薪资

Palo Alto Networks in United States的产品经理薪酬范围从Product Manager级别的每year$243K到Distinguished Product Manager级别的每year$506K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$348K。 查看Palo Alto Networks总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/3/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Product Manager
$243K
$181K
$48K
$13.4K
Staff Product Manager
$328K
$213K
$90K
$25K
Senior Staff Product Manager
$299K
$200K
$71.1K
$27.9K
Principal Product Manager
$386K
$235K
$103K
$47.7K
最新薪资提交
添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Palo Alto Networks，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Palo Alto Networks，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)



常见问题

Palo Alto Networks in United States产品经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$537,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Palo Alto Networks in United States产品经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$353,750。

