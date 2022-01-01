公司目录
Palantir 薪资

Palantir的薪资范围从行政助理职位的年总薪酬$77,113（低端）到信息技术专员职位的$408,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Palantir. 最后更新： 8/26/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer $255K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

前向部署软件工程师

业务拓展
Median $150K
技术项目经理
Median $205K

产品经理
Median $200K
解决方案架构师
Median $177K
数据科学家
Median $183K
产品设计师
Median $175K
项目群经理
Median $180K
项目经理
Median $150K
软件工程经理
Median $300K
会计师
$126K

技术会计

行政助理
$77.1K
业务运营
$241K
业务分析师
$141K
企业发展
$132K
人力资源
$104K
信息技术专员
$408K
法务
$255K
管理顾问
$164K
市场营销
$134K
产品设计经理
$302K
招聘专员
$165K
销售
$137K
销售工程师
$147K
归属时间表

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票类型
RSU

在Palantir，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 归属于 4th- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (1.67% 每月)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Palantir，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Palantir，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

常见问题

Palantir薪资最高的职位是信息技术专员 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$408,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Palantir的年度总薪酬中位数为$170,357。

