    Original Impressions, LLC (OI) is a full service marketing communications company specializing in Creative Design, Web Development, Printing, Mailing/Fulfillment and Marketing Consulting for clients across a broad spectrum of industries, including Banking, Beverages, Cosmetics, Cruise Lines, Fast Food, Healthcare, Hospitality and Pharmaceuticals. Original Impressions is the first triple certified Marketing Communications Partner in South Florida, authorized to purchase and print the FSC, SFI and PEFC logos. It is one of the “Top 100 Minority Businesses in South Florida” and one of the “Top 500 Hispanic Companies in the U.S.” It is also a Certified Minority Supplier at the local, state and national levels.

    http://originalimpressions.com
    官网
    1982
    成立年份
    90
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预估营收
    总部

