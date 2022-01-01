公司目录
Onfido
Onfido 薪资

Onfido的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$110,740（低端）到数据科学经理职位的$195,601（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Onfido. 最后更新： 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
产品经理
Median $158K
软件工程师
Median $118K
客户服务
$111K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
数据科学经理
$196K
数据科学家
$128K
销售
$127K
软件工程经理
$122K
技术项目经理
$121K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Onfido，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Onfido薪资最高的职位是数据科学经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$195,601。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Onfido的年度总薪酬中位数为$124,615。

其他资源

