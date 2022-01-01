公司目录
OneTrust
OneTrust 薪资

OneTrust的薪资范围从招聘专员职位的年总薪酬$11,914（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$323,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 OneTrust. 最后更新： 11/28/2025

软件工程师
Median $190K
软件工程经理
Median $323K
产品设计师
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
会计师
$69.7K
企业发展
$232K
客户服务
$117K
客户成功
$62.5K
信息技术专员
$72.9K
管理咨询顾问
$63.2K
市场营销
$224K
市场运营
$90.5K
项目经理
Median $135K
招聘专员
$11.9K
销售
$159K
销售工程师
$121K
技术客户经理
$97.5K
技术项目经理
$112K
风险投资家
$62.3K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在OneTrust，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)

常见问题

OneTrust薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理，年度总薪酬为$323,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
OneTrust的年度总薪酬中位数为$106,218。

其他资源

