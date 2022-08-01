公司目录
Omega Healthcare
Omega Healthcare 薪资

Omega Healthcare的薪资范围从低端的人力资源年度总薪酬$2,229到高端的平面设计师$16,535。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Omega Healthcare. 最后更新： 8/11/2025

$160K

客户服务
$2.3K
平面设计师
$16.5K
人力资源
$2.2K

缺少您的职位？

缺少您的职位？


常见问题

据报道，Omega Healthcare最高薪的职位是平面设计师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$16,535。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Omega Healthcare的年总薪酬中位数为$2,270。

