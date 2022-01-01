公司目录
Okta 薪资

Okta的薪资范围从行政助理职位的年总薪酬$66,000（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$868,333（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Okta. 最后更新： 9/17/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer 1 $172K
Software Engineer 2 $188K
Senior Software Engineer $223K
Staff Software Engineer $309K
Principal Software Engineer $351K
Architect $425K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

站点可靠性工程师

软件工程经理
Manager $304K
Sr. Manager $354K
Director $392K
Sr. Director $868K
产品经理
Product Manager $229K
Senior Product Manager $273K
Group Product Manager $339K

市场营销
Senior Marketing Manager $245K
Marketing Director $400K

产品市场经理

销售工程师
Median $200K
销售
Median $195K
解决方案架构师
Median $213K

云安全架构师

技术项目经理
Median $220K
产品设计师
Median $143K

用户体验设计师

信息技术专员
Median $185K
业务运营
Median $240K
业务分析师
Median $257K
客户服务
Median $150K
项目群经理
Median $249K
招聘专员
Median $166K
行政助理
Median $66K
会计师
$310K

技术会计

业务运营经理
$210K
业务拓展
$76.5K
幕僚长
$169K
客户成功
$149K
数据分析师
$213K
数据科学家
$206K
财务分析师
$221K
人力资源
$184K
法务
$214K
网络安全分析师
$145K
技术客户经理
$141K
技术写作专员
Median $144K
用户体验研究员
$118K
归属时间表

33.4%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Okta，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.4% 归属于 1st- (33.40% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (33.30% 年度)

No cliff

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Okta，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)

No cliff

常见问题

Okta薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the Sr. Director level，年度总薪酬为$868,333。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Okta的年度总薪酬中位数为$213,060。

