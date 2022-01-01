预估总价值： $12,924
3 days a week
Unlimited
$780 per year contributed by employer. $1,518 for employee and family.
MetLife
STD: 100% of your base salary for the first 30 days of disability, then 60%, up to $2,500 per week for up to 13 weeks. LTD: 60%, up to $12,000 per month.
18 weeks
18 weeks
Egg freezing and In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) through Carrot.
$200 per month
Remote-first
Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock
100% match on employee's contribution up to $5,000
100% match. Up to $500 matched