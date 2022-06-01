公司目录
Novant Health
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Novant Health 薪资

Novant Health的薪资范围从Information Technologist (IT)职位的年总薪酬$44,845（低端）到数据科学家职位的$148,852（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Novant Health. 最后更新： 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
客户服务
$46.4K
数据科学家
$149K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Novant Health薪资最高的职位是数据科学家 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$148,852。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Novant Health的年度总薪酬中位数为$46,365。

推荐职位

    未找到Novant Health的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Coinbase
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源