    • 关于

    Novant Health Ironwood Family Medicine in Greensboro, NC, offers sick & preventive care to patients of all ages. We manage chronic diseases too.Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,600 physicians and over 29,000 employees that provide care at nearly 700 locations, including 15 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2020, Novant Health was the only healthcare system in North Carolina to be included on Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity list. Diversity MBA Magazine has also ranked Novant Health third on its 2019 list of “Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work.” Novant Health provided more than $993.2 million in community benefit, including financial assistance and services, in 2019.By bringing together world-class technology and clinicians to provide quality care, we are committed to creating a healthcare experience that is simpler, more convenient and more affordable so patients can focus on getting better and staying healthy.

    novanthealth.org
    官网
    1891
    成立年份
    29,000
    员工人数
    $1B-$10B
    预估营收
    总部

