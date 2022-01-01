notonthehighstreet 薪资

notonthehighstreet的薪资范围从产品经理职位的年总薪酬$112,649（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$146,793（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 notonthehighstreet. 最后更新： 10/23/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...