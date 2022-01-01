公司目录
NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock 薪资

NortonLifeLock的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$21,883（低端）到项目群经理职位的$273,360（高端）。

软件工程师
SDE 2 $21.9K
SDE 3 $38.6K
SDE 4 $59.1K
SDE 5 $76.5K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
Median $200K
业务分析师
$157K

业务拓展
$159K
客户服务
$194K
数据科学经理
$233K
数据科学家
$71.8K
财务分析师
$141K
市场营销
$189K
市场营销运营
$85.4K
产品设计师
Median $109K
项目群经理
$273K
项目经理
$201K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$29.8K
软件工程经理
$152K
解决方案架构师
$239K
技术项目经理
$209K
归属时间表

30%

1

30%

2

40%

3

股票类型
RSU

在NortonLifeLock，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 30% 归属于 1st- (30.00% 年度)

  • 30% 归属于 2nd- (30.00% 年度)

  • 40% 归属于 3rd- (40.00% 年度)

常见问题

NortonLifeLock薪资最高的职位是项目群经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$273,360。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
NortonLifeLock的年度总薪酬中位数为$154,087。

