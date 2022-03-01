公司目录
Northwestern University
Northwestern University 薪资

Northwestern University的薪资范围从客户服务运营职位的年总薪酬$32,401（低端）到医师职位的$502,500（高端）。

$160K

软件工程师
Median $80K

全栈软件工程师

研究科学家

数据科学家
Median $62K
机械工程师
Median $40K

客户服务
Median $33.3K
材料工程师
Median $45K
项目经理
Median $80K
生物医学工程师
$58.1K
业务分析师
$101K
业务拓展
$83.7K
客户服务运营
$32.4K
数据分析师
$74.4K
信息技术专员
$85.6K
医师
$503K
产品经理
$89.6K
用户体验研究员
$140K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Northwestern University薪资最高的职位是医师 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$502,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Northwestern University的年度总薪酬中位数为$80,000。

