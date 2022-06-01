公司目录
Nintex
Nintex 薪资

Nintex的薪资范围从软件工程经理职位的年总薪酬$52,380（低端）到市场营销职位的$199,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Nintex. 最后更新： 11/24/2025

客户服务
$117K
数据分析师
$54K
信息技术专员
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

市场营销
$199K
产品经理
$177K
软件工程师
$86.3K
软件工程经理
$52.4K
常见问题

Nintex薪资最高的职位是市场营销 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$199,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Nintex的年度总薪酬中位数为$86,255。

其他资源

