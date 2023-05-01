公司目录
NinjaCat
热门洞察
    关于

    NinjaCat is a digital marketing performance management platform for agencies, media companies, and brands. It connects hundreds of marketing data sources into a single platform, allowing marketers to build and automate reports and dashboards at scale. NinjaCat's reporting and campaign monitoring solutions eliminate manual data wrangling and accelerate time to insight, empowering teams to communicate quickly and effectively to prove the effectiveness of their marketing efforts to business stakeholders.

    ninjacat.io
    官网
    2012
    成立年份
    126
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预估营收
    总部

    其他资源