Ninja Van
Ninja Van 薪资

Ninja Van的薪资范围从产品设计师职位的年总薪酬$25,831（低端）到企业发展职位的$145,972（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Ninja Van. 最后更新： 11/24/2025

业务分析师
$44K
企业发展
$146K
市场营销
$49.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
产品设计师
$25.8K
产品经理
$41.1K
软件工程师
$40K
常见问题

Ninja Van薪资最高的职位是企业发展 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$145,972。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Ninja Van的年度总薪酬中位数为$42,544。

