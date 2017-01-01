公司目录
Nili Lotan New York
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Nili Lotan New York的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Nili Lotan: A luxury atelier creating sophisticated essentials for discerning women and men. Handcrafted in New York City, our collections embody an unwavering commitment to timeless design that transcends fleeting trends. Each piece reflects our philosophy of refined simplicity and enduring elegance, meticulously constructed with premium materials and exceptional craftsmanship. Discover clothing that moves seamlessly between seasons and occasions—investment pieces that become the cornerstone of a considered wardrobe.

    nililotan.com
    官网
    2003
    成立年份
    163
    员工人数
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Nili Lotan New York的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • Spotify
    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源