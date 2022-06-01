公司目录
NielsenIQ
NielsenIQ 薪资

NielsenIQ的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$15,060（低端）到销售职位的$393,838（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 NielsenIQ. 最后更新： 11/24/2025

软件工程师
Median $15.1K

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
Median $132K
产品经理
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
解决方案架构师
Median $24.3K
业务拓展
$95.8K
客户服务
$24.4K
客户成功
$72.8K
数据分析师
$21.8K
数据科学经理
$154K
信息技术专员
$101K
管理咨询顾问
$97.5K
市场营销
$75.3K
产品设计师
$147K
项目群经理
$56.6K
项目经理
$101K
销售
$394K
网络安全分析师
$52K
软件工程经理
$152K
技术项目经理
$56.9K
常见问题

NielsenIQ薪资最高的职位是销售 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$393,838。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
NielsenIQ的年度总薪酬中位数为$95,787。

其他资源

