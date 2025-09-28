公司目录
Nielsen
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程师

  • 所有软件工程师薪资

Nielsen 软件工程师 薪资

Nielsen in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer级别的每year₹1.72M到Principal Software Engineer级别的每year₹6.7M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹2.27M。 查看Nielsen总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/28/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineer
(入门级)
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.02M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
实习薪资

职业等级是什么 Nielsen?

包含职位

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

常见问题

Nielsen in India软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹6,699,892。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Nielsen in India软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹2,270,206。

