Nielsen in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer级别的每year₹1.72M到Principal Software Engineer级别的每year₹6.7M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹2.27M。 查看Nielsen总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/28/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineer
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.02M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
未找到薪资数据
