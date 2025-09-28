Nielsen in United States的产品经理薪酬范围从Senior Product Manager级别的每year$173K到Director级别的每year$189K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$174K。 查看Nielsen总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/28/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$173K
$155K
$0
$17.5K
Director
$189K
$164K
$0
$24.6K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
