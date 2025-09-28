nference in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer级别的每year₹2.18M到Staff Engineer级别的每year₹5.55M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹2.94M。 查看nference总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/28/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineer
₹2.18M
₹2.07M
₹108K
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.97M
₹2.81M
₹91.3K
₹65.4K
Staff Engineer
₹5.55M
₹5.26M
₹163K
₹123K
Senior Staff Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
