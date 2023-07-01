公司目录
New England Vascular Access
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于New England Vascular Access的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    NEVA is a company that specializes in vascular access device placement, particularly midline and peripherally inserted central catheters. They also offer internal jugular access for renal patients. NEVA stands out for their expertise and commitment to high-quality care. They provide various options for access, ensuring patients receive the appropriate device at the right time, resulting in minimal complications. Timely insertion of vascular devices in challenging cases reduces treatment delays and speeds up discharge. In long-term care, NEVA's services prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, prioritizing keeping residents in their facility.

    https://NEVascularAccess.com
    官网
    2017
    成立年份
    31
    员工人数
    $1M-$10M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到New England Vascular Access的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Google
    • Roblox
    • SoFi
    • Intuit
    • Airbnb
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源