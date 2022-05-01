公司目录
Neighborly
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Neighborly 薪资

Neighborly的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$80,400（低端）到数据科学家职位的$301,500（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Neighborly. 最后更新： 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
客户服务
$80.4K
数据科学家
$302K
产品经理
$91.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
软件工程师
$206K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Neighborly薪资最高的职位是数据科学家 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$301,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Neighborly的年度总薪酬中位数为$148,968。

推荐职位

    未找到Neighborly的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Apple
  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • Snap
  • Facebook
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/neighborly/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.