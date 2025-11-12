公司目录
National University of Singapore in Singapore的研究科学家薪酬包中位数为每yearSGD 96.1K。 查看National University of Singapore总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/12/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
National University of Singapore
Research Scientist
Singapore, SG, Singapore
年薪总额
SGD 96.1K
级别
L5
基本工资
SGD 96.1K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
奖金
SGD 0
在职年限
0 年
工作经验
2 年
常见问题

National University of Singapore in Singapore研究科学家职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬SGD 128,249。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
National University of Singapore in Singapore研究科学家职位的年度总薪酬中位数为SGD 96,073。

