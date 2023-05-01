公司目录
NanoXplore
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于NanoXplore的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    NanoXplore is a graphene company that produces and supplies high-quality graphene powder for transportation and industrial markets. They are a global leader in the graphene market with the largest production in the world and have manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. They also provide graphene-enhanced plastic masterbatch pellets and composite products to various customers in different sectors. NanoXplore owns innovative and patent-protected graphene manufacturing technology that provides a cost-effective and sustainable solution to their customers.

    http://www.nanoxplore.ca
    网站
    2011
    成立年份
    351
    员工人数
    $50M-$100M
    预计收入
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到NanoXplore的特色职位

    相关公司

    • Uber
    • Lyft
    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • Coinbase
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源