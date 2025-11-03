Mphasis in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year₹394K到L5级别的每year₹2.11M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹1.46M。 查看Mphasis总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/3/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
₹394K
₹394K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹579K
₹579K
₹0
₹0
L3
₹689K
₹686K
₹0
₹2.8K
L4
₹1.53M
₹1.51M
₹0
₹14.8K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
