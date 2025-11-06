公司目录
Mozilla
Mozilla 软件工程师 薪资 在Greater Toronto Area

Mozilla in Greater Toronto Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从P2级别的每yearCA$152K到P5级别的每yearCA$316K。 year薪酬 in Greater Toronto Area包的中位数总计为CA$169K。 查看Mozilla总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
Software Engineer 1(入门级)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
Software Engineer 2
CA$152K
CA$141K
CA$0
CA$10.7K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
CA$177K
CA$150K
CA$0
CA$27.5K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
CA$223K
CA$172K
CA$0
CA$51.1K
Block logo
+CA$80.9K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.9K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.8K
Verily logo
+CA$30.7K
职业等级是什么 Mozilla?

常见问题

Mozilla in Greater Toronto Area软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬CA$315,634。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Mozilla in Greater Toronto Area软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为CA$188,190。

