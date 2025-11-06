Mozilla in Greater Toronto Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从P2级别的每yearCA$152K到P5级别的每yearCA$316K。 year薪酬 in Greater Toronto Area包的中位数总计为CA$169K。 查看Mozilla总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$152K
CA$141K
CA$0
CA$10.7K
P3
CA$177K
CA$150K
CA$0
CA$27.5K
P4
CA$223K
CA$172K
CA$0
CA$51.1K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
