Mozilla in Berlin Metropolitan Region的软件工程师薪酬范围从P3级别的每year€120K到P4级别的每year€134K。 year薪酬 in Berlin Metropolitan Region包的中位数总计为€128K。 查看Mozilla总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P3
€120K
€104K
€0
€15.9K
P4
€134K
€110K
€0
€24.1K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
