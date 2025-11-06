公司目录
Mozilla
  • Berlin Metropolitan Region

Mozilla 软件工程师 薪资 在Berlin Metropolitan Region

Mozilla in Berlin Metropolitan Region的软件工程师薪酬范围从P3级别的每year€120K到P4级别的每year€134K。 year薪酬 in Berlin Metropolitan Region包的中位数总计为€128K。 查看Mozilla总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
Software Engineer 1(入门级)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
Software Engineer 2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P3
Senior Software Engineer
€120K
€104K
€0
€15.9K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
€134K
€110K
€0
€24.1K
查看 4 更多等级
Block logo
+€50.8K
Robinhood logo
+€78K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
实习薪资

职业等级是什么 Mozilla?

包含职位

全栈软件工程师

常见问题

Mozilla in Berlin Metropolitan Region软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬€155,061。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Mozilla in Berlin Metropolitan Region软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为€124,853。

