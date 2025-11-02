公司目录
Motorway
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 产品设计师

  • 所有产品设计师薪资

Motorway 产品设计师 薪资

Motorway in United Kingdom的产品设计师薪酬包中位数为每year£69.1K。 查看Motorway总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/2/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Motorway
Product Designer
London, EN, United Kingdom
年薪总额
£69.1K
级别
Senior
基本工资
£69.1K
Stock (/yr)
£0
奖金
£0
在职年限
2 年
工作经验
6 年
职业等级是什么 Motorway?
Block logo
+£43.9K
Robinhood logo
+£67.4K
Stripe logo
+£15.1K
Datadog logo
+£26.5K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

贡献数据

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 产品设计师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Motorway in United Kingdom产品设计师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬£70,314。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Motorway in United Kingdom产品设计师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为£69,145。

推荐职位

    未找到Motorway的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Coinbase
  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • Tesla
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源