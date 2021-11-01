公司目录
monday.com
monday.com 薪资

monday.com的薪资范围从客户服务运营职位的年总薪酬$64,675（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$211,393（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 monday.com. 最后更新： 9/16/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer $146K
Senior Software Engineer $177K

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
Median $145K
客户服务
$86.6K

客户服务运营
$64.7K
客户成功
$85.6K
数据分析师
$83.7K
人力资源
$106K
产品设计师
$90.2K
项目经理
$136K
销售工程师
$127K
软件工程经理
$211K
解决方案架构师
$118K
全面薪酬
$79.1K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在monday.com，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

monday.com薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$211,393。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
monday.com的年度总薪酬中位数为$111,996。

