Momentive.ai 软件工程师 薪资

Momentive.ai in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从P1级别的每year€63.3K到P5级别的每year€127K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为€125K。 查看Momentive.ai总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/28/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
Software Engineer I(入门级)
€63.3K
€53.9K
€4.2K
€5.2K
P2
Software Engineer II
€110K
€88K
€10.5K
€11.1K
P3
Senior Software Engineer I
€111K
€80.9K
€22.3K
€8.1K
P4
Senior Software Engineer II
€140K
€94.2K
€31.6K
€13.9K
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Momentive.ai，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)



常见问题

The highest paying salary package reported for a 软件工程师 at Momentive.ai in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of €291,823. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Momentive.ai for the 软件工程师 role in United States is €213,767.

