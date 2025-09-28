Momentive.ai in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从P1级别的每year€63.3K到P5级别的每year€127K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为€125K。 查看Momentive.ai总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/28/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
€63.3K
€53.9K
€4.2K
€5.2K
P2
€110K
€88K
€10.5K
€11.1K
P3
€111K
€80.9K
€22.3K
€8.1K
P4
€140K
€94.2K
€31.6K
€13.9K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Momentive.ai，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)