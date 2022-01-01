公司目录
Moderna
Moderna 薪资

Moderna的薪资范围从会计师职位的年总薪酬$40,899（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$351,832（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Moderna. 最后更新： 10/19/2025

软件工程师
Median $180K

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
Median $260K
数据科学家
Median $110K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
生物医学工程师
Median $98K
会计师
$40.9K
化学工程师
$140K
数据分析师
$72.6K
数据科学经理
$256K
人力资源
$241K
管理顾问
$279K
机械工程师
$166K
产品设计师
$336K
项目群经理
$332K
项目经理
$245K
法规事务
$312K
软件工程经理
$352K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
Options

在Moderna，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

常见问题

Moderna薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$351,832。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Moderna的年度总薪酬中位数为$243,210。

