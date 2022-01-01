公司目录
Mixpanel
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Mixpanel 薪资

Mixpanel的薪资范围从管理顾问职位的年总薪酬$41,790（低端）到产品设计师职位的$353,723（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Mixpanel. 最后更新： 10/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
软件工程师
L3 $237K
L4 $276K

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
Median $242K
业务运营
$199K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
63 25
业务拓展
$269K
客户服务
$101K
数据科学家
$221K
人力资源
$340K
管理顾问
$41.8K
市场营销运营
$208K
产品设计师
$354K
招聘专员
$180K
销售
$179K
软件工程经理
$254K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Mixpanel，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

有疑问？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工交流，获取职业建议等更多内容。

立即访问！

常见问题

Mixpanel薪资最高的职位是产品设计师 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$353,723。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Mixpanel的年度总薪酬中位数为$229,193。

推荐职位

    未找到Mixpanel的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Docker
  • WePay
  • Verkada
  • Deep Instinct
  • People.ai
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源