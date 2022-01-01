公司目录
MindTickle 薪资

MindTickle的薪资范围从信息技术专员职位的年总薪酬$14,439（低端）到文案撰稿人职位的$153,628（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 MindTickle. 最后更新： 11/27/2025

软件工程师
Median $46.9K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
Median $79.1K
软件工程经理
Median $102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
文案撰稿人
$154K
客户成功
$86.6K
数据分析师
$29.8K
人力资源
$31.6K
信息技术专员
$14.4K
产品设计师
$25.1K
项目群经理
$65.7K
项目经理
$89.4K
收入运营
$16.3K
销售
$105K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在MindTickle，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

MindTickle薪资最高的职位是文案撰稿人 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$153,628。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
MindTickle的年度总薪酬中位数为$65,737。

