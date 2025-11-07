Microsoft in India的软件工程经理薪酬范围从64级别的每year₹9.77M到67级别的每year₹22.78M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹13.67M。 查看Microsoft总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/7/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
64
₹9.77M
₹5.88M
₹2.91M
₹984K
Principal EM
₹12.91M
₹6.95M
₹4.59M
₹1.37M
66
₹16.44M
₹8.26M
₹6.38M
₹1.8M
Senior Director
₹22.78M
₹10.06M
₹9.7M
₹3.01M
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
在Microsoft，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：
20% 归属于 1st-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 2nd-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 3rd-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 4th-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 5th-年 (20.00% 年度)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule