Microsoft 软件工程师 薪资 在Greater Melbourne Area

Microsoft in Greater Melbourne Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从60级别的每yearA$154K到65级别的每yearA$380K。 year薪酬 in Greater Melbourne Area包的中位数总计为A$174K。 查看Microsoft总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
SDE
59(入门级)
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
60
A$154K
A$113K
A$23.9K
A$17K
SDE II
61
A$160K
A$133K
A$14.2K
A$12.8K
62
A$158K
A$125K
A$20.5K
A$12.2K
Microsoft logo
+A$370K
Block logo
+A$89.4K
Robinhood logo
+A$137K
Stripe logo
+A$30.8K
Datadog logo
+A$54K
Verily logo
+A$33.9K
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票类型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 4th- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (20.00% 年度)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



包含职位

iOS工程师

前端软件工程师

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

质量保证软件工程师

数据工程师

生产软件工程师

安全软件工程师

开发运维工程师

站点可靠性工程师

加密货币工程师

虚拟现实软件工程师

系统工程师

电子游戏软件工程师

开发者倡导者

研究科学家

人工智能研究员

人工智能工程师

常见问题

Microsoft in Greater Melbourne Area软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬A$379,647。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Microsoft in Greater Melbourne Area软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为A$174,045。

其他资源