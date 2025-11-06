Microsoft in Greater Melbourne Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从60级别的每yearA$154K到65级别的每yearA$380K。 year薪酬 in Greater Melbourne Area包的中位数总计为A$174K。 查看Microsoft总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
SDE
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
60
A$154K
A$113K
A$23.9K
A$17K
SDE II
A$160K
A$133K
A$14.2K
A$12.8K
62
A$158K
A$125K
A$20.5K
A$12.2K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
