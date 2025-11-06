Microsoft in Greater Hyderabad Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从59级别的每year₹2.54M到67级别的每year₹23.53M。 year薪酬 in Greater Hyderabad Area包的中位数总计为₹5.16M。 查看Microsoft总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
SDE
₹2.54M
₹1.64M
₹765K
₹126K
60
₹3.28M
₹2.11M
₹1.05M
₹119K
SDE II
₹4.26M
₹2.81M
₹1.18M
₹268K
62
₹5.39M
₹3.58M
₹1.55M
₹267K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
