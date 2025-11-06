Microsoft in Greater Cairo的软件工程师薪酬范围从59级别的每yearEGP 1.12M到63级别的每yearEGP 1.94M。 year薪酬 in Greater Cairo包的中位数总计为EGP 1.23M。 查看Microsoft总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
SDE
EGP 1.12M
EGP 715K
EGP 406K
EGP 0
60
EGP 1.13M
EGP 701K
EGP 383K
EGP 42.5K
SDE II
EGP 1.21M
EGP 675K
EGP 529K
EGP 3.6K
62
EGP 1.67M
EGP 700K
EGP 849K
EGP 119K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
在Microsoft，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：
20% 归属于 1st-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 2nd-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 3rd-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 4th-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 5th-年 (20.00% 年度)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
