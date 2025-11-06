Microsoft in Colombia的软件工程师薪酬范围从60级别的每yearCOP 203.12M到64级别的每yearCOP 347.34M。 year薪酬 in Colombia包的中位数总计为COP 325.09M。 查看Microsoft总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
SDE
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
60
COP 203.12M
COP 128.75M
COP 69.82M
COP 4.54M
SDE II
COP 268.65M
COP 159.43M
COP 94.82M
COP 14.41M
62
COP 285.27M
COP 202.13M
COP 69.6M
COP 13.54M
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
