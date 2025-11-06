Microsoft in Australia的软件工程师薪酬范围从59级别的每yearA$147K到65级别的每yearA$357K。 year薪酬 in Australia包的中位数总计为A$164K。 查看Microsoft总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
SDE
A$147K
A$114K
A$21.5K
A$12K
60
A$157K
A$118K
A$26.6K
A$13.2K
SDE II
A$167K
A$135K
A$21K
A$10.8K
62
A$173K
A$138K
A$24.4K
A$10.3K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
在Microsoft，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：
20% 归属于 1st-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 2nd-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 3rd-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 4th-年 (20.00% 年度)
20% 归属于 5th-年 (20.00% 年度)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
Sometimes a 5 year schedule
