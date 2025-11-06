公司目录
Microsoft in Greater Hyderabad Area的网络安全分析师薪酬62级别为每year₹4.74M。 year薪酬 in Greater Hyderabad Area包的中位数总计为₹4.69M。 查看Microsoft总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票类型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 4th- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (20.00% 年度)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



常见问题

Microsoft in Greater Hyderabad Area网络安全分析师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹10,255,751。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Microsoft in Greater Hyderabad Area网络安全分析师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹4,495,247。

