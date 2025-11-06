Microsoft in Seoul Capital Area的销售薪酬62级别为每year₩225.02M。 year薪酬 in Seoul Capital Area包的中位数总计为₩214.87M。 查看Microsoft总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
59
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
60
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
61
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
62
₩225.02M
₩139.94M
₩59.75M
₩25.33M
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)
20%
年 1
20%
年 2
20%
年 3
20%
年 4
20%
年 5
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
