公司目录
Microsoft
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 销售

  • 所有销售薪资

  • Seoul Capital Area

Microsoft 销售 薪资 在Seoul Capital Area

Microsoft in Seoul Capital Area的销售薪酬62级别为每year₩225.02M。 year薪酬 in Seoul Capital Area包的中位数总计为₩214.87M。 查看Microsoft总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
59
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
60
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
61
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
₩ --
62
₩225.02M
₩139.94M
₩59.75M
₩25.33M
查看 8 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级
Microsoft logo
+₩338.72M
Block logo
+₩81.86M
Robinhood logo
+₩125.61M
Stripe logo
+₩28.23M
Datadog logo
+₩49.4M
Verily logo
+₩31.05M
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票类型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs采用5年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 4th- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (20.00% 年度)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Microsoft，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Sometimes a 5 year schedule



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 销售 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

包含职位

提交新职位

外勤销售代表

外勤销售经理

客户主管

客户经理

客户成功工程师

常见问题

Microsoft in Seoul Capital Area销售职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₩252,416,348。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Microsoft in Seoul Capital Area销售职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₩197,629,107。

推荐职位

    未找到Microsoft的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Five9
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • Workday
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源