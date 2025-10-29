公司目录
Mendix
Mendix 产品经理 薪资

Mendix in Netherlands的产品经理薪酬包中位数为每year€81.6K。 查看Mendix总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/29/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Mendix
Product Manager
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
年薪总额
€81.6K
级别
hidden
基本工资
€77.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
奖金
€3.9K
在职年限
2-4 年
工作经验
5-10 年
最新薪资提交
未找到薪资数据
常见问题

Mendix in Netherlands产品经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬€137,034。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Mendix in Netherlands产品经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为€81,593。

