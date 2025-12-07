公司目录
Meituan
Meituan 软件工程师 薪资

Meituan in China的软件工程师薪酬包中位数为每yearCN¥590K。 查看Meituan总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/7/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Meituan
Software Engineer
Beijing, BJ, China
年薪总额
$82.8K
级别
L6
基本工资
$64.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$18.7K
在职年限
2 年
工作经验
4 年
职业等级是什么 Meituan?
最新薪资提交
包含职位

后端软件工程师

常见问题

Meituan in China软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬CN¥1,344,926。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Meituan in China软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为CN¥527,079。

其他资源

