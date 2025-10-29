公司目录
Medallia
  • 薪资
  • 技术项目经理

  • 所有技术项目经理薪资

Medallia 技术项目经理 薪资

Medallia in United States的技术项目经理薪酬包中位数为每yearA$351K。 查看Medallia总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/29/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Medallia
Senior Program Manager
New York, NY
年薪总额
A$351K
级别
L6
基本工资
A$254K
Stock (/yr)
A$66.3K
奖金
A$30.8K
在职年限
3 年
工作经验
10 年
职业等级是什么 Medallia?
Block logo
+A$89.4K
Robinhood logo
+A$137K
Stripe logo
+A$30.8K
Datadog logo
+A$53.9K
Verily logo
+A$33.9K
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
常见问题

Medallia in United States技术项目经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬A$439,185。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Medallia in United States技术项目经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为A$343,643。

