Medallia
  薪资
  软件工程师

  • 所有软件工程师薪资

Medallia 软件工程师 薪资

Medallia in Spain的软件工程师薪酬Staff Engineer级别为每year€83.1K。 year薪酬 in Spain包的中位数总计为€83.2K。 查看Medallia总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/29/2025

等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineer I
(入门级)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer II
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Staff Engineer
€83.1K
€83.1K
€0
€0
最新薪资提交
职业等级是什么 Medallia?

常见问题

Medallia in Spain软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬€99,860。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Medallia in Spain软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为€83,165。

