Medallia in Spain的软件工程师薪酬Staff Engineer级别为每year€83.1K。 year薪酬 in Spain包的中位数总计为€83.2K。 查看Medallia总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/29/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineer I
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer II
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Staff Engineer
€83.1K
€83.1K
€0
€0
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***