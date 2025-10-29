McKinsey in United States的产品经理薪酬范围从Product Manager级别的每year$205K到Principal级别的每year$238K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$217K。 查看McKinsey总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/29/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Product Manager
$205K
$184K
$3.7K
$16.9K
Senior Product Manager
$229K
$202K
$0
$27K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***