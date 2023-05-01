公司目录
McEwen Mining
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于McEwen Mining的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    McEwen Mining explores, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver deposits in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. It also explores for copper deposits and owns a portfolio of exploration properties in these countries. The company owns a 100% interest in the Gold Bar mine, the Black Fox gold mine, the El Gallo Project, the Fenix silver-gold project, and the Los Azules copper deposit. It also owns a 49% interest in the San José mine. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

    http://www.mcewenmining.com
    官网
    1979
    成立年份
    430
    员工人数
    $100M-$250M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到McEwen Mining的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Amazon
    • Databricks
    • Pinterest
    • Intuit
    • Google
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源