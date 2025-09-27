公司目录
Mailchimp 产品经理 薪资

Mailchimp in United States的产品经理薪酬范围从Product Manager II级别的每year$180K到Senior Product Manager级别的每year$206K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$199K。 查看Mailchimp总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/27/2025

等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$180K
$136K
$30K
$13.5K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$206K
$190K
$0
$16.7K
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Mailchimp，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常见问题

Mailchimp in United States产品经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$360,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Mailchimp in United States产品经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$179,000。

