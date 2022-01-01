公司目录
Magic Leap 薪资

Magic Leap的薪资范围从硬件工程师职位的年总薪酬$90,554（低端）到软件工程师职位的$324,719（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Magic Leap. 最后更新： 10/9/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Entry Software Engineer $140K
Associate Software Engineer $137K
Software Engineer $149K
Senior Software Engineer $172K
Lead Software Engineer $209K
Principal Software Engineer $325K

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

虚拟现实软件工程师

机械工程师
Median $113K
市场营销
Median $151K

业务分析师
$167K
数据科学家
Median $150K
电气工程师
$204K
硬件工程师
$90.6K
人力资源
$199K
法务
$189K
光学工程师
$155K
产品设计师
$92.3K
产品经理
$216K
项目群经理
$174K
招聘专员
$176K
软件工程经理
$322K
技术项目经理
$259K
用户体验研究员
$119K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Magic Leap，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Magic Leap薪资最高的职位是软件工程师 at the Principal Software Engineer level，年度总薪酬为$324,719。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Magic Leap的年度总薪酬中位数为$169,699。

